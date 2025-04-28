The Band Slipknot + Children of Bodom Legends Were Almost in Together

Late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison had several bands and one of them almost included Children of Bodom frontman and shredder Alexi Laiho. Though the collaboration with Laiho never came to be, the band for which it was intended did actually exist for a couple of albums.

What Band Were Joey Jordison and Alexi Laiho Planning to Play In?

According to Wednesday 13, there was a point in the history of Murderdolls in which Laiho was supposedly close to joining the group.

The singer shared the revelation as a pull out from a soon-to-be-published Guitar World interview that was shared online as a teaser.

"At the beginning stages of the second album [2010’s Women and Children Last], Alexi Laiho from Children of Bodom was going to be the new guitarist in the band," revealed the vocalist. "It would have been Joey, me, and Alexi."

"Damn, that guy could shred. That was almost a thing. Can you imagine what that would have sounded like?,” the singer continued.

While he didn't reveal why the collaboration never happened, Wednesday 13 did offer insight on why it was considered.

“Joey wanted to be as crazy on guitar as he was on drums," said Wednesday 13, adding that they both "wanted to shred" but he nor Joey were shredders by nature. But the addition of Alexi would have allowed for that option had he joined ahead of the second album.

It should be noted that Laiho and Children of Bodom released seventh studio album, Relentless Reckless Forever in March 2011, just a few months after the late August 2010 release of Murderdolls' Women and Children Last, so a scheduling conflict could have played into the decision.

What Happened to Murderdolls?

The Murderdolls finished up their touring support of their second album in April 2011. In 2013, Wednesday 13 indicated in an interview that the band had split for good, but by 2017 there was talk that perhaps Jordison and Wednesday 13 would resurrect their onetime band. But the reunion discussions stalled.

In 2018, Wednesday 13 played a show with former Murderdolls members Eric Griffin and Acey Slade to honor late Murderdolls drummer Ben "The Ghoul" Graves. The band suffered another loss in 2021 when Jordison died at the age of 46.

Meanwhile, Alexi Laiho, who continued to play with Children of Bodom, died on Dec. 29, 2020 at the age of 41.