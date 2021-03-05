Children of Bodom’s Alexi Laiho: Cause of Death Revealed

Children of Bodom co-founder, guitarist and frontman Alexi Laiho's cause of death has been revealed by his widow and former Synergy bandmate, Kimberly Goss. She said the forensic report confirmed the musician died of "alcohol-induced degeneration of the liver and pancreas connective tissue" and that he also had a "cocktail of painkiller, opioids and insomnia medication in his system."

Laiho died in his home in Finland on Dec. 29 of last year, although news of his passing broke early in 2021 where it was noted that the rocker had been battling long-term health issues.

Goss, whom Laiho was still married to under Finnish law prior to his death (the two separated and Laiho later married Kelli-Wright Laiho, though the two parties dispute this status), stated on Instagram she is legally entitled to the forensic report before naming the cause of death.

In her post, Goss lamented "the loss of this extraordinarily talented and beautiful soul," adding that his death was "entirely preventable." She then made a plea for those struggling with substance abuse of any sort to seek help and support.

"If people are trying to help you, remember that they are doing it out of love and concern, so please do not push them away," Goss added, continuing "Please do not surround yourself with enablers who promote your addictions. Let this be a cautionary tale that no one is invincible."

Read Goss' post in full below.

This morning I received the final forensic report with the official cause of Alexi’s passing. As his legal widow, I am privy to this information. The certificate reads in Finnish, “Alkoholin aiheuttama maksan rasvarappeutuminen ja haiman sidekudostuminen”. The English translation is, “Alcohol-induced degeneration of the liver and pancreas connective tissue”. Furthermore, he had a cocktail of painkillers, opioids and insomnia medication in his system. The loss of this extraordinarily talented and beautiful soul is a tragedy that was entirely preventable. He had so many good years left in him. Imagine all the amazing music we could still be getting if he had just accepted help. I plead with anyone who is struggling with alcoholism or any other substance abuse problem, to please seek support. You do not have to meet this same fate. If people are trying to help you, remember that they are doing it out of love and concern, so please do not push them away. Please do not surround yourself with enablers who promote your addictions. Let this be a cautionary tale that no one is invincible. I do not want his death to be in vain. My hope is to eventually start a memorial foundation or charity in his native, Finland to help others struggling with these same demons. This needs to be an open conversation, not a source of shame. We are all human, we all suffer, but help is out there. If his story can save even ONE life, then something good can come out of this horrible loss we have all endured. Rest in peace, beloved Wildchild

Following the dissolution of Children of Bodom in 2019 in the wake of the simultaneous departure of three co-founding members Henkka T. Blacksmith, Janne Wirman and Jaska Raatikainen. Laiho then formed Bodom After Midnight, who announced the Paint the Sky With Blood EP weeks after his passing. The group played their only show on Oct. 23, 2020.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.