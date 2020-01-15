California pop-punk favorites the Bombpops have announced their second full-length album, Death in Venice Beach. They’ve also released the new track “Notre Dame” inspired by the fire that engulfed the cathedral in 2019.

With their 2017 debut album, Fear of Missing Out, the Bombpops became a breakout act on Fat Wreck Chords. Having developed a buzz in the punk and pop-punk scene, along with making headlines with their NSFW Instagram DMs, the Bombpops are back with fiery new music.

“I’ve always loved the idea of souls being here together in past lives and the notion that space and time have never really mattered,” says vocalist / guitarist Jen Razavi. “I saw Notre Dame in flames on the news and immediately sat down to write a song. It was the exact imagery I needed to convey a theme I had been exploring about knowing someone so deeply before ever meeting them. A centuries-old cathedral in flames became a perfect representation.”

The album is also inspired by the recovery of fellow guitarist / vocalist Poli van Dam, who suffered a diabetic seizure while on tour in 2018 and sought treatment for alcoholism while Death in Venice Beach was in post-production.

“I want people to feel this dark, uneasy feeling,” says van Dam. “I went to rehab right when we were finalizing the mixes and stuff, and so listening back to the songs when I was in rehab, I'm like, ‘Oh shit, I was going through some stuff without even realizing how dark everything was and how shitty of a place I was in.”

Death in Venice Beach, which comes out March 13, was produced by NOFX’s Fat Mike, Useless ID’s Yotam Ben Horin and the Gamits’ Chris Fogal, who also manned the helm for Fear of Missing Out.

Check out the Bombpops’ video for “Notre Dame” below along with the track listing and album art for Death in Venice Beach. The Bombpops will be touring North America in March and April, so check out those date below as well.

Fat Wreck Chords

Death in Venice Beach Track Listing:

1. Dearly Departed

2. Double Arrows Down

3. Zero Remorse

4. Notre Dame

5. Sad to Me

6. Can’t Come Clean

7. Blood Pact

8. In the Doghouse

9. 13 Stories Down

10. Radio Silence

11. House on Fire

12. Southbound Stranger

The Bombpops 2020 North American Tour Dates:

03/19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ 7th St Entry

03/20 - Madison, Wis. @ Barley Pop Live

03/21 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's

03/22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland

03/24 - Detroit, Mich. @ Loving Touch

03/25 - London, Ontario @ Call The Office

03/26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Bovine Sex Club

03/27 - Montreal, Quebec @ Turbo Haus

03/28 - Boston, Mass. @ Hong Kong w/ MakeWar

03/29 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ AP Brewery w/ MakeWar

03/30 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Taphouse w/ MakeWar

03/31 - Baltimore, Md. @ Sidebar w/ MakeWar

04/01 - Altoona, Pa. @ McGarvey's w/ MakeWar

04/02 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Neck Tie w/ MakeWar

04/03 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Smiling Moose w/ MakeWar

04/04 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus w/ MakeWar