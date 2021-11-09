Dropkick Murphys Reveal 22-Date 2022 ‘St. Patrick’s Day’ Tour

Thanksgiving and Christmas are on the horizon, but Dropkick Murphys are already looking ahead to St. Patrick's Day 2022. It's fitting of course given this is prime touring season for the band who are taking part in a 22-date "St. Patrick's Day" tour.

The trek gets underway on Feb. 21 in Reading, Pa., and will culminate with a week of hometown shows in Boston that concludes on March 20.

Throughout the run, the Dropkick Murphys will be joined by a variety of opening acts including The Bombpops, The Rumjacks and Pennywise's Jim Lindberg. You can check to see who is playing which shows with all the dates, cities and venues listed below.

For the band, returning to the concert stage will be special. Having to go with their livestreamed Dropkick Murphys concert last year just as the pandemic shut down touring, the group is ready to bring that St. Paddy's spirit to an in-person audience once again. The band also has a new album to promote with Turn Up That Dial arriving earlier this year.

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 12) at 10AM local time in most markets. Check the band's website for ticketing details.

Dropkick Murphys 2021 St. Patrick's Day Tour

Feb. 21 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Feb. 22 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

Feb. 24 - Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive Cleveland

Feb. 25 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Feb. 27 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 1 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 2 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center (On sale TBD)

March 3 - New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre

March 4 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

March 6 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

March 7 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 8 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

March 10 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 11 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

March 12 - Washington, D.C. @ Shamrockfest at RFK Festival Grounds

March 14 - Albany, N.Y. @ Albany Capitol Center

March 15 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

March 17 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 18 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 19 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 20 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

* The Bombpops on all shows except March 12 and 20.

* The Rumjacks on all shows except March 12.

* Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks open March 20.

Courtesy of Dropkick Murphys