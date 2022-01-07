Bon Jovi Reveal April 2022 U.S. Headline Tour Dates
It's time for Bon Jovi to rock more faces in 2022. The band just announced a 15-date spring tour that will spool out over the course of April 2022.
The run will start on April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, hitting mostly the eastern, midwestern and southern U.S. before wrapping on April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
"It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour," stated the group via their social media. "Pre-sales begin Jan. 11 and tickets will be available to the public beginning Jan. 14. See you soon!"
You can get additional ticketing information at the band's website.
Bon Jovi's most recent album was 2020, fittingly released in the fall of 2020.
Bon Jovi 2022 U.S. Tour
April 01 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
April 03 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
April 05 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
April 08 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
April 09 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
April 11 - GreeNville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 13 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
April 15 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena
April 19 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
April 23 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
April 26 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
April 28 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
April 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena