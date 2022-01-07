Bon Jovi Reveal April 2022 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

It's time for Bon Jovi to rock more faces in 2022. The band just announced a 15-date spring tour that will spool out over the course of April 2022.

The run will start on April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, hitting mostly the eastern, midwestern and southern U.S. before wrapping on April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.

"It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour," stated the group via their social media. "Pre-sales begin Jan. 11 and tickets will be available to the public beginning Jan. 14. See you soon!"

You can get additional ticketing information at the band's website.

Bon Jovi's most recent album was 2020, fittingly released in the fall of 2020.

Bon Jovi 2022 U.S. Tour

April 01 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

April 03 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

April 05 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

April 08 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

April 09 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

April 11 - GreeNville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 13 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

April 15 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena

April 19 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

April 23 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

April 26 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

April 28 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

April 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

