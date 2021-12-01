For more than a quarter century, Japan's Boris have continuously pushed their own boundaries, renewing their creative spirit with a radically wide, experimental range of styles and sounds. On "Drowning By Numbers," the first track off their forthcoming 2022 album, W, the group again flips the script with a hazy, minimalist, no wave-tinged spine-tingler.

If this new single is indicative of the approach Boris took on the rest of W, it has the making of an extreme reaction to 2020's No, one of the band's most abrasive recordings to date that adopted raucous, lo-fi black metal aesthetics and intertwined it with noisy sludge rock.

"Drowning By Numbers" instead serves as a sort of palette cleanser from that exercise in extremity with an off-kilter bass line, a funereal atmosphere and the breathy whisper-toned vocals from guitarist Wata.

Of the music video for this new song, Boris stated, "This video was filmed at a private showcase with limited invitation in April of 2021. It is a collaborative performance with a contemporary dance team. The song was transformed from its original performance and visualized; a big hat dances symbolically at the beginning of the new album."

Watch the video below.

W will be released on Jan. 21 through Sacred Bones Records. Pre-order the album here and view the artwork and track listing below.

Boris, "Drowning By Numbers" Music Video

Boris, W Album Art + Track Listing

Sacred Bones

1. "I Want to Go to the Side Where You Can Touch…"

2. "Icelina"

3. "Drowning by Numbers"

4. "Invitation"

5. "The Fallen"

6. "Beyond Good and Evil"

7. "Old Projector"

8. "You Will Know" (Ohayo Version)

9. "Jozan"