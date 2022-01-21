Boston Calling has finally revealed its official 2022 lineup. The three-day event will be headlined by Metallica, Foo Fighters and The Strokes.

The festival is set to take place over Memorial Day Weekend, from May 27 through the 29 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Mass. Foo Fighters will headline the first night, The Strokes the second and Metallica will close out the entire weekend on the Sunday evening.

Weezer, Cheap Trick, The Struts, Avril Lavigne, Run the Jewels, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and grandson are among the other artists who will perform throughout the weekend.

See a tour poster that shows the lineup by day below.

General admission, VIP and platinum passes for the weekend are now available. While they start at around $370, GA passes can be purchased in the meantime with an $87 deposit. Check out all the options on the Boston Calling website.

This will be the first year that the festival is taking place since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it in both 2020 and 2021. Rage Against the Machine were previously set to headline the festival with Foo Fighters, and the third headliner hadn't yet been announced, but they just announced yesterday (Jan. 20) that they're exiting the event and postponing their spring tour dates. The rescheduled tour is now set to kick off in July.

Red Hot Chili Peppers were also scheduled to headline the festival back in 2020, but will instead be heading to Europe in June for a stadium tour. The following month, they'll make their way back to the U.S., kicking the run off in Denver, Colo. on July 23. See all of the dates here.

