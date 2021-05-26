Boston Calling is doing some Boston recalling for 2022. The festival was set to feature Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers as headliners last year before the pandemic hit, but having to adjust they've now confirmed that both Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine will return in 2022.

Event organizers have etched out the weekend of May 27-29, 2022 for the return of their festival to Allston, Massachusetts. However, the Chili Peppers were not part of the new press release and a third headliner has yet to be announced. The full lineup for 2022 is said to include over 60 performers but an announcement on the complete bill is expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

Still, Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine are a great start in booking the 2022 festival, especially with Rage Against the Machine finally able to fulfill the reunion shows that had been highly anticipated before the pandemic arrived.

At present, a limited number of "early bird" 3-day passes are on sale at the Boston Calling website.

“We couldn’t be happier to return in 2022 and deliver a full-scale festival with two of the world’s most celebrated rock bands as our headliners. We’ve spent the past year working on a festival that our fans can really look forward to, and we’re so excited to share more news and surprises as we get into next year,” said Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE), co-founder and chief executive officer Brian Appel.

Stay tuned to the Boston Calling website for further festival updates and ticketing info.