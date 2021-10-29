Breaking Benjamin will finish out the year hitting the stage, but giving audiences a little different show than they typically play. The band will take part in a short acoustic tour to wrap up the year.

The band is also keeping the run in the family as guitarist Keith Wallen will be the opening act for the shows. Wallen released his This World or the Next solo album earlier this year and will play songs from that set before joining up with his Breaking Benjamin bandmates for their headlining performance.

Breaking Benjamin are also providing a VIP package for fans wishing to take part on this run. That includes an offer to attend an intimate soundcheck experience, take part in a Q&A session and having the chance to vote on which songs they want to hear with the guarantee that three songs chosen for the soundcheck will not appear in the main set that night.

Tickets for the run are currently on sale. Check out the dates, cities and venues listed below and get ticketing information here.

Breaking Benjamin / Keith Wallen 2021 Acoustic Tour

Nov. 30 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

Dec. 02 - New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place

Dec. 03 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Events Center

Dec. 05 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Dec. 07 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Limelight

Dec. 08 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

Dec. 10 - Myrtle Beach, S.C @ House Of Blues

Dec. 11 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

Dec. 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 15 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

Dec. 17 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Dec. 18 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ The Vine @ Del Lago Casino