Breaking Benjamin Announce 2021 U.S. Tour Dates With Papa Roach + Memphis May Fire

Breaking Benjamin have announced a short run of U.S. tour dates for the fall. Papa Roach will open the majority of the shows while Memphis May Fire will perform on all dates.

The shows will be Breaking Benjamin’s first run of dates since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The gigs will begin on Sept. 11 in Gilford, N.H. and end in Huntington, W.V. on Sept. 22. Breaking Benjamin will also perform at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Sept. 9.

Breaking Benjamin Fan Club members will be able to pre-order tickets from Aug. 4 at 10AM local time to Aug. 5 at 10PM local time. The artist pre-sale will take place from Aug. 4 at 2PM local time to Aug. 5 at 10PM local time. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Aug. 6 at 10AM local time. Click here to grab tickets.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Breaking Benjamin 2021 U.S. Tour With Papa Roach + Memphis May Fire:

Sept. 11 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

Sept. 12 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater^

Sept. 14 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

Sept. 15 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Sept. 17 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 18 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 21 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Sept. 22 – Huntington, W.V @ Mountain Health Arena

^Papa Roach not on this date