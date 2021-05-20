Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has had an incredibly prolific career and, in 2021, it appears his greatest focus has been on his career as a solo artist, partnering once again with Loudwire for the premiere of a new song, this time with a music video for the "Dream Away" followup, "It Finds Us All."

Historically, Wallen (who has also played and/or written with Copper, Adelitas Way, Saint Asonia, Fuel, Saving Abel, Red as well as Love and Death), has been all over the stylistic map in regards to his solo output, which started with the indie acoustic EP Allies in 2014. He's also tracked acoustic covers of mainstream tracks, but here he embraces his calling as a full-fledged rock musician.

On this latest offering, Wallen has crafted a dense song where mood, atmosphere and emotion are the driving factors intertwined with the seesawing balance of ethereal moments and pounding modern rock.

"'It Finds Us All' deals with the internal drive to live your life to the fullest in efforts to accomplish everything you can and want against the race of time/old age/death. The aspiration to have a life well lived without regret," commented Wallen.

Watch the music video for "It Finds Us All," which will be featured on the upcoming This World or the Next album, toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.

Keith Wallen, "It Finds Us All" Lyrics

Floating

Light as a feather yet I'm still here

Holding together this life

I find you

Broken and apart from me

Is that you

Are you really there

I've waited all my life for the silent call

Oh it finds us all

No more crying out for the last to fall

Oh it finds us all Slowly

Starting to wake up and if only

We could escape this place

Like a statue

You're frozen there with no wings left to fly

Is that you

Are you really there

I've waited all my life for the silent call

Oh it finds us all

No more crying out for the last to fall

Oh it finds us all Try to dispose of a failure to decide

Holding fast and hoping for a sign

Keeping close this fervent lust for life

The greatest of all our enemies is time

Keith Wallen, "It Finds Us All"