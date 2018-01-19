There may be no worse pain than the loss of a child and Breaking Benjamin tap into that horrific anguish with their new video for "Red Cold River." The clip, which can be seen above, is the first visual we've received tied to the band's upcoming Ember album.

In the clip, we see a father living out his worst nightmare as a search unfolds for his missing daughter. But the search takes an unexpected turn with a bit of a supernatural intervention helping the struggling father come to terms with what has happened and deliver his brand of justice. Watch the clip play out in the player above.

"Red Cold River" is the lead single from the upcoming Ember album and the song engages the band's heavier side, with vocalist Ben Burnley belting through his angst with maximum impact. The track, released just after the turn of the year, has already started making big strides at rock radio. If you like what you hear, the song is available for download via iTunes and can be streamed via the platform of your choice here.

Breaking Benjamin are starting off the year on what could be one of the biggest tour packages of 2018. They're supporting Avenged Sevenfold on a trek that also features heavy hitters Bullet for My Valentine. The tour is already in progress and will wrap up in mid-February. To see the remaining dates, head to the band's website where you can also check into ticketing and VIP packages.