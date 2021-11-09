Brent Smith has confirmed that Shinedown's seventh studio album is finished, and will be out sometime in early 2022. The record will serve as the follow-up to 2018's Attention Attention.

"I can tell everybody right now, 'cause people have been asking about it. So Shinedown 7 is completed. We're finishing up a couple of things as far as the mastering is concerned with our boy Ted Jensen, who's a mastering engineer in Nashville," the singer told Rock Titan TV.

"So we've got a couple of tweaks here and there, but you're gonna get a new Shinedown record [in] early 2022."

This past August, the vocalist specifically said that the first new single would be released in January, and he was hopeful that the rest of the album would be out the following month.

Shinedown will also be hitting the road in early 2022, kicking off their North American tour with Ayron Jones in San Francisco, Calif. on Jan. 26. Until then, you can catch Smith & Myers in the U.S. throughout November and December. See the dates here.

"The Smith & Myers thing, I have to say, it's an interesting way that we're able to... because people think in a lot of ways, they were like, 'This is just gonna sound like Shinedown acoustic.' Not really, it's its own thing," Smith said later in the interview.

"The other thing that's really cool about it is we have the blessing from Barry [Kerch] and from Eric [Bass] to do this. And at the end of the day, it all works together. I think people need to understand, too, that the priority is always going to be Shinedown."

Watch the full interview below.

