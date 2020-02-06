Comedian Brian Posehn is making light of older metal fan's music tastes and poking fun at Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian. It all happens in the jokester's blistering title track from his upcoming metal album, Grandpa Metal.

The comical rocker emerged Thursday (Feb. 6) — listen toward the bottom of this post. It features music from Ian and lyrics co-written with musician Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy and The Damned Things. Not only that, but the song's guitar solo is provided by Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, as Consequence of Sound pointed out late last year.

But how did the comedian and his musical cohorts arrive at the idea for "Grandpa Metal"?

"We had the title," Posehn tells Billboard. "The idea is that all guys my age [53] are kind of grandpa metal, stuck in the '80s or whenever they liked heavy metal. Their opinions have not changed since then."

He continues, "I came on the idea of just making fun of Scott, 'cause he literally hasn't liked a new band since Refused, and I find that funny. Once I decided it would just be me busting his balls, I started filling the song with as many old-guy jokes as I could."

From there, Posehn "got onto this thread commenting on all the different things I love about heavy metal and having a sense of humor about all these different genres of music and commenting on them."

As Loudwire previously reported, additional cameos on Grandpa Metal include Brendon Small (Metalocalypse, Dethklok), Jonathan Donais (Anthrax), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Jeff Pilson (Dokken), Alex Skolnick and Chuck Billy (Testament), entertainer "Weird" Al Yankovic, Pearl Aday, Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth), Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy), Michael Starr (Steel Panther), Jacob Bunton (Mars Electric), Rob and Aiden Cavestany (Death Angel), Steve "Zetro" Souza (Exodus), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses, Asia) and the late Jill Janus (Huntress).

The album arrives Feb. 14 via Megaforce Records.

Brian Posehn feat. Scott Ian + Kim Thayil, "Grandpa Metal"