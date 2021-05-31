Watch Bride Rock a Killer Drum Solo at Her Wedding Reception

While it's not uncommon for a couple to have their first dance at a wedding, it's a little more rare to see a "first drum solo." But that's what occurred when Sharon-Rose Ransom showed off her drum skills on her wedding day, stepping behind the kit, wedding dress and all, to deliver a killer drumming display and providing guests a memory they won't forget.

Ransom is actually a professional drum teacher and had her wedding dress specifically altered to give her the freedom of range to play her fiery drum solo on her special day. She revealed that "music has always been a huge part" of her relationship with her husband Eric, who co-owns the Ransom Drum Lab in Woodstock, Ontario.

Via the Ransom Drum Lab Facebook page, it appears as though the couple got married in 2019, but the video of Sharon-Rose's scintillating wedding day drum solo has recently been making the rounds on social media.

Sharon-Rose's talents have certainly garnered recognition with the drum teacher recently being tapped to star in a Canadian tourism video as well. Check both her wedding drum solo and her new commercial spot below.

Bride Rocks Drum Solo at Wedding

Sharon-Rose Ransom in Canada Keep Exploring Ad