Rock fans know that Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has an undeniable handle on rhythm. And that talent seems to extend to the musician's prowess on the dance floor, an enthusiastic example of which reportedly comes to light in a candid video from TMZ.

In the new footage the tabloid uncovered on Sunday (Aug. 15), Flea's shown dancing at the reception after the traditional Native American wedding of two of his close friends, Jocy and Trae Little Sky, at Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in New Town, N.D. Flea also performed with the wedding band, but it's his lively moving that seems to be drawing the most attention.

Watch Flea cut a rug down near the bottom of this page.

"Thank you to MHA [Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara] nation and all the tribes at the Little Shell powwow this weekend," Flea subsequently shared on Instagram. "It was amazing and inspiring. I'm reeling from the colors, the interstellar singing and drumming and dancing the likes of which I've never seen before."

For him, the experience amounted to a "portal to the cosmos," he added, with "the voices of the ancestors ringing clear and true. I was honored by Trae Little Sky to wear his regalia, and dance in the grand entry, it meant the world to me. All my respect and gratitude."

Posting a photo of the Aug. 13 nuptials, the Chili Peppers bassist said, "The wedding of Trae and Jocy Little Sky last night! Humbled by the infinite sacred beauty of it all!"

Did you know that Flea could dance like this?

Last month, after a documentary about Woodstock '99 drew renewed attention to the ill-fated fest, a memory of Flea pleading with the Woodstock crowd to be less violent came to the surface. The Red Hot Chili Peppers member, who's also a frequent actor, is set to star in 2022's Babylon alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Dances, Performs at Friend's Wedding - Aug. 13, 2021