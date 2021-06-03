Flea Cast in Brad Pitt-Starring 1920s Hollywood-Set Film ‘Babylon’

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is adding to his acting resume, snagging a role alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in director Damien Chazelle's 1920s Hollywood-set film Babylon.

Flea's casting was among several announced for the high-profile film that's set to arrive in theaters on Christmas Day 2022, right around the time that most Oscar-worthy films flood the movie theaters. And after being nominated for directing Whiplash and then winning Best Director for La La Land, it's not surprising one of Chazelle's films would arrive during Oscar season. The director also wrote the script.

Deadline revealed the casting news, with Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, Rory Scovel, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton joining Flea in the growing cast. They join the previously announced Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Katherine Waterston, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li.

Details of Flea's role, along with all the other actors in the film, have not been revealed as of yet. However the movie is said to be an R-rated film based during the period where silent films transitioned to "talkies" in Hollywood.

While music is the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's main passion, Flea has acted in a number of films over the years, most notably appearing as Douglas Needles in the Back to the Future series. Other credits include Baby Driver, The Chase, The Big Lebowski, Toy Story 4, Boy Erased and Queen & Slim.