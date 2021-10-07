A very metal wedding ceremony took place several years ago when Jordan and Andrea Strauss tied the knot. The entrance featured multiple guitarists, including the bride and groom, shredding a rock version of Pachelbel's Canon as Andrea walked down the aisle.

The guitar-fueled procession, captured on video in May 2013, shows Jordan's groomsmen, also on electric guitars, starting the song before Jordan begins playing along. When Andrea enters, she joins in on her axe before meeting the groom at the altar, where they shred together. Jordan, a guitar instructor from Pennsylvania who's now 38, taught Andrea, now 33, how to play guitar specifically for the wedding.

"We wanted to do something that we knew would stand out and put our own personal stamp to make it even more memorable," Jordan told Yahoo! Life at the time.

Jordan and Andrea met online and got engaged eight months later. Jordan, who started playing guitar at 12, said it took about two months of practice for him and Andrea to get their guitar duet right. Their wedding took place at a church in Long Valley, New Jersey.

She was an "easy student to teach," he said. "She's a natural. I told her that from day one."

The showcase brings to mind the time another bride rocked a drum solo at her wedding or when a couple shared their first dance to a grindcore song.

Jordan + Andrea Strauss' Guitars Wedding