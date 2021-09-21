32 Couples Were Married This Past Weekend at Riot Fest

A total of 32 rock and metal-loving couples were married this past weekend at Chicago's Riot Fest.

Prior to the event, the festival advertised for couples to get married on their website. Three times were available on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 16, which was the fest's "Preview Party," and 10 slots were available for each of the times.

"You've asked for it (a lot, actually). So this year, you can get legally married at Riot Fest—with an ordained minister at our own Wedding Chapel, decked out and ready for anyone hoping to tie the knot," the website stated, adding that couples would need to first appear at one of the Cook County Clerk’s locations in order to receive a marriage license.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Riot Fest tweeted, "With the help of @BleacherJeff, we married 32 couples on Thursday at Riot Fest." A few photos of some of the couples were included in the tweet as well.

Congratulations to all the newlyweds! See some of the photos and even check out a video of one of the ceremonies below.

Slipknot, Anthrax, Smashing Pumpkins, Rise Against, Coheed and Cambria, Fever 333 and Machine Gun Kelly were among the many performers throughout the weekend.

And speaking of tying "the knot," Riot Fest was where all of this latest Slipknot and Machine Gun Kelly drama initiated. The rapper-turned-rocker dissed the 'Knot onstage during his performance, which went viral as a result.

As the news circulated yesterday (Sept. 20), MGK followed up with his remarks on Twitter, claiming that Corey Taylor is "bitter" because he recorded a verse for the album Tickets to My Downfall that Kelly didn't end up including on his album.

Last night, Taylor fired back at Kelly with screenshots of an email exchange with Blink-182's Travis Barker, who worked with Kelly on the Tickets album. Kelly apparently had some additional requests for Taylor that he didn't agree with, so he ultimately declined to appear on the song.

What a mouthful. Check out some reactions to the feud here.

Riot Fest 2021 Wedding