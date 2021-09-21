Twitter Reacts to the Machine Gun Kelly vs. Corey Taylor Feud

Twitter has come alive with the beef between Machine Gun Kelly and Corey Taylor. Here are some of the best reactions to the bad blood that began with a cameo gone bad.

Before Slipknot’s headlining set at this year’s Riot Fest, MGK took a shot at the masked nine during his performance. “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage. Talkin' shit.”

MGK was responding to an interview Corey Taylor did earlier this year where he dissed the rapper’s switch to pop punk. “The [young artists] that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that's been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new — even though it's completely derivative,” Taylor told Cutter’s Rockcast. "You know the band they're ripping off — they're not even trying to rip off a bunch of bands; they're ripping off one band … I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is. But that's another story.”

Turns out Taylor was supposed to be featured on MGK’s Tickets to My Downfall album, but after submitting his vocal cut and receiving praise from Travis Barker and MGK, Taylor politely dropped out of the collab due to MGK requesting a rewrite for Corey.

MGK publicly slammed Taylor’s Tickets to My Downfall performance before the Slipknot vocalist himself cleared the air, offering receipts from his communication with Travis Barker.

Without a doubt, MGK came out of the exchange looking like the heel while Corey received the majority of fan support online. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

MGK is currently touring the U.S. on his Tickets to My Downfall tour. Slipknot will begin their U.S. tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange later this month.