WATCH: Bride Walks Down the Aisle to Lamb of God

A Lamb of God fan got married over the weekend, walking down the aisle to “Remorse Is for the Dead” from the band’s 2004 album, Ashes of the Wake.

Who needs the “Wedding March” when you’ve got Pure American Metal? Lamb of God fan Amanda Lowther may be one of the band’s most dedicated supporters, having already named her son Adler after guitarist Willie Adler and former drummer Chris Adler, but utilizing “Remorse Is for the Dead” for her big day brings her fandom to another level entirely.

Lowther posted a short video walking down the aisle with her son at the small ceremony, tagging guitarist Mark Morton in her tweet. “Hi @lambofgod @MarkDuaneMorton I got married this last weekend and the intro to Remorse is for the dead was my aisle song. My son who walked with me is named Adler (please show Willie!) Thanks for being part of our day.”

Morton retweeted her video along with a congratulatory message. “Congratulations Amanda! You look beautiful! Young Adler looks like he’s doing a fine job. Honored we could be a part of the joy.”

Lowther’s choice of a wedding song is top notch, especially compared to that one viral video where a bride walked (and twerked) down the aisle to Buckcherry’s “Crazy Bitch,” leaving various wedding guests with shiny new cases of post-traumatic stress disorder.