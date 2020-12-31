Sometimes the best laid plans don't go as expected. Back in November of 2019, Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes spoke of his desire to release a series of EPs in 2020, but as the year comes to an end only Post Human: Survival Horror has arrived and it didn't drop until the fall. While speaking with Kerrang!, keyboardist Jordan Fish explained the alteration to their release plans.

According to Fish, the initial plan was to do four EPs in a year, but the band was faced with the good problem of getting on a creative roll. "We planned to do four EPs in a year, but the last one was almost an album, so I think the spacing will be a bit longer than intended, just because they’re probably going to turn out bigger than intended," said Fish. "That doesn’t matter, as long as they’re all really good.”

While billed as an EP, Post Human: Survival Horror did give fans nine new tracks to digest, including the songs "Ludens," "Parasite Eve," "Obey" and "Teardrops" that had been spread out and released over the past year in the lead up to the late October street date.

The keyboardist added, “We’ve been writing on and off for quite a while, so there’s a lot of material that’s being worked on. But we haven’t properly got into the rhythm of writing the next EP yet, we’ll probably do that in the New Year."

Sykes initially stated that it was his desire to potentially forego the album format altogether, explaining his desire to do shorter and more focused releases with a quicker turnaround. He explained back in 2019, "I’d like to make a bunch of records where each of them has a distinct vibe to it. It doesn’t have to be an emotional rollercoaster, you can say ‘I’m pissed off so I’ll listen to this one’ or go for something a little more somber. There’s always a degree of compromise, but I’d love to write songs that are just the most obscure, electro-y.”

He added, “I know our fanbase won’t be too happy if we go all the way, but if we release a short record that’s straight-up Bring Me the Horizon then another that’s electro, no one is going to give a shit because there’s another coming. It’s not the only record of the next three years, it’s just the record of that season.”

Meanwhile, while recording is on the band's mind, Fish revealed that there is hope for a return to playing live shows in 2021. "We’ve announced an arena run, which is going to be cool. We haven’t done an arena run like that since about 2015. We haven’t done the O2 for a while, so there was a bit of nerves about that going on sale ... I’m really looking forward to having big shows like that to play – it’s going to be such a vibe." The keyboardist says he's hoping to have the chance to play most of the Post Human material during the run, and teased that it's possible they might have the next EP out by the time they hit the road again.

At present, the first dates on their touring schedule take place in May. Stay up to date on their touring here.

​