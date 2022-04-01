Bring Me the Horizon Join Rapper Masked Wolf on Dark New Banger ‘Fallout’

Bring Me the Horizon continue to take part in interesting collaborations, with their latest coming with platinum selling rapper Masked Wolf on the dark new banger "Fallout."

Masked Wolf nimbly maneuvers through the verses, while Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes alternates between wounded melodies and in-your-face aggression within the chorus of the song. The track itself was heavily influenced by HVDES and features some of her vocals and production on the song as well. The acts initially got together in the summer of 2021 to record the track, which now drops today (April 1).

For Bring Me the Horizon, it's the third collaboration within the last few months, following the pairing with Ed Sheeran on "Bad Habits" and Machine Gun Kelly on "maybe."

Masked Wolf says of the pairing, “I haven’t done a collaboration that felt dark; I always felt that my brand had that edge of darkness to it, and I was waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When I heard ‘Fallout,’ it grabbed me straight away. The way I felt like I was meant to be in the rubble but could still be brought out, that’s the feeling it gave me.”

He continued, “The way the song builds over time made me feel like there was nothing wrong with it at all. To me, it’s perfectly structured and gives me the emotions I love diving deeper into when writing songs.”

If you like what you hear, the song is available via multiple platforms at this location.

Masked Wolf revealed his Astronomical mixtape last fall. It's currently available here. Bring Me the Horizon, meanwhile, continue to work toward the next installment of their Post Human series of EPs.

Masked Wolf Featuring Bring Me the Horizon, "Fallout"