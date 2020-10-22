Bring Me the Horizon Drop ‘Teardrops’ From Upcoming Album

We're counting the days until the new Bring Me the Horizon Post Human: Survival Horror album, but in the meantime another new track has arrived. Take a listen to "Teardrops" in the player below.

The song is a synth-heavy rocker that starts off with a catchy beat building in intensity leading to the crushing chorus. Take a listen below.

"Teardrops" follows on the heels of the previously released songs "Ludens," "Parasite Eve" and "Obey." The additional six songs on the forthcoming record were also shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I wasn’t feeling any better [about the world since lockdown] and I was like, ‘That’s why I was writing about this stuff in the first place.’ I was worried about it, it was scaring me, I needed to process it,” Oli Sykes recently told Kerrang! “My main way of processing stuff these days is writing songs and lyrics and getting it out. I did a 180 and thought, ‘If it feels uncomfortable to talk about it that probably means I’m talking about something important.’”

Bring Me the Horizon's Post Human: Survival Horror album is due Oct. 30. Pre-orders are currently being taken here. (as Amazon affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases)

Bring Me the Horizon, "Teardrops"