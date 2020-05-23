British Mail Carrier Dresses As KISS’ Gene Simmons on the Job

One British mail carrier has brought some excitement to his local delivery route, opting to paint his face just like Gene Simmons from KISS.

Gary Underdown, a 32-year old mail carrier who lives in Rainham, England and works in the Isle of Sheppey, originally conceived the idea to partially dress like the "Demon" of KISS as a means to cheer up locals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Once KISS shared the photo (seen below) of him in makeup while in his orange mail carrier uniform, Underdown became a bit of a viral sensation. "My phone went crazy. I couldn’t believe how crazy it went," Underdown told Kent Online, later professing, "I have been a KISS fan since I came out of the womb."

Thrilled with the reaction he's been getting, the mail carrier continued, "To get such a response, I think it’s brilliant. If someone can have a laugh with it, that’s what it’s all about."

Underdown originally donned the iconic face paint one month ago, but has continued to make the rounds dressed like the KISS legend because of the positive response.

Meanwhile, KISS "The End of the Road" farewell tour has been derailed by the pandemic, which has shut down the touring industry worldwide. Both Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have been incredibly vocal about the importance of adhering to social distancing measures and wearing a mask or face covering while out in public.

Simmons recently shared a photo of one KISS fan covering her face with a band-branded bandana, which was celebrated by Simmons on Twitter. In the same thread, the rocker later engaged in back and forth exchanges with fans who debated the necessity of the mask, concluding the use of one is about respect and safety for yourself and others around you.

