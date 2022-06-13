Bruce Dickinson Wants Iron Maiden to Continue With Hand-Picked Successor if He Can’t Perform Anymore

It happens. As some of our favorite rock stars grow older, especially for singers it's difficult to keep up the rigors of maintaining one's vocal ability, sometimes leading to some hard decisions. But in a new interview, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson has stated that he knows what he'd like to see happen if he ever gets to where he can't sing at the level he wants anymore.

While speaking with the Daily Star's Wired column (as shared by NME), the vocalist stated, ”If tomorrow I don’t feel able to sing more than four songs a night, I’d like the guys to continue and I should be able to choose my replacement. I would stick my head in from time to time and the other singer would do the rest.”

Anyone who has seen Iron Maiden's live shows knows Dickinson expends an amazing amount of energy on top of still delivering the band's top notch vocals, so it's not hard to imagine that taking a toll over time, but it's still great to know that he'd like to be involved in extending the band's legacy should it ever come to assistance being needed.

He adds, “When you look at Keith Richards, who suffers from arthritis, he’s not on top form every night but he’s supported by other guitarists. It’s The Rolling Stones. I don’t think it upsets anyone. In any case, everything I’ve said isn’t going to happen.”

As for the now seemingly popular idea of having a hologram show, similar to what ABBA are doing these days, Dickinson ruled that out. “That’s hell on earth," said the singer. "I really don’t understand the point of it."

Having just played the Download Festival over the weekend, Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour continues this week with shows in the U.K., Belgium and Denmark with a full slate of European dates carrying them through July. South American and North American dates will keep the band busy through October. So it doesn't look like there's any slowing down for Dickinson. Keep up with all their touring and get ticketing info here.