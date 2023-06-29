BTS Once Danced to Limp Bizkit for Live TV Performance

You may never have expected K-pop and nu-metal to come together, but it has — and quite a few years ago now. BTS once danced to Limp Bizkit's "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" for a live TV performance, and later released an official video of the routine.

The video was initially brought to our attention by the Twitter account Crazy Ass Moments in Nu Metal History. According to the tweet, the performance took place in 2014, and after a bit of digging, we learned that it was the K-pop group's intro dance at the MBC Gayo Daejejeon held on New Year's Eve that year. MBC Gayo Daejejeon is a South Korean music show that's broadcasted at the end of every year, and it used to be an award show, but they stopped giving awards in 2005.

"Rollin,'" from Limp Bizkit's 2000 album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water, was only part of the mix BTS danced to, but you can see a clip of it from the 2014 performance below.

READ MORE: The 23 Most Savage Rock + Metal Diss Tracks of All Time

According to Hypnotic Asia, BTS fans were disappointed with the MBC Gayo broadcast of the performance because of the camera angles, so a few months after they debuted the dance live, BTS released an official trailer of the intro choreography. The six-and-a-half minute video sees the group do the dance routine in a room with flashing lights and several different camera views so that fans could see it from various perspectives.

Check out the full video underneath the tweet.

BTS Dance to Limp Bizkit's 'Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)'