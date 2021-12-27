Alcoholism and addiction are two diseases that many musicians struggle with, but they can be managed. Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd recently discussed how he got sober around 27 years ago.

"The staying sober part, like not drinking or using drugs, isn't the hard part. The hard part is really managing your mind, because it's the mind that's busted. The alcoholic mind and the addict mind is the problem," Todd explained to RockSverige. "The drinking and the using is just the symptom of the problem. The only solution is the spiritual one, and I don't wanna sound cooky, but that is the truth."

"It's about [being] spiritual in life and all those things, and how do you do that? Well, for me, doing annual inventories where I take it out of my head and write it down and tell somebody else about what's going on with me. I do meditation every day, I work with others, I go to meetings and stuff like that."

The singer admitted that he had struggles with alcohol and drugs for a long time, particularly between the ages of 13 and 23. However, there were a couple of things that happened in his life that helped him get clean.

"My first daughter was born, and she just turned 27. I was a broke musician at that time. I was terrified and did not know how to be a father. I didn't have a father since I was 10 years old. I didn't know anything about it. I was trying to achieve my dreams and it wasn't happening and I had a massive alcohol and drug problem," he said.

Todd was also once arrested for drunk driving, and had to start attending AA meetings as part of his DUI program. After meeting several people and hearing their stories, the vocalist realized that the disease of addiction can affect all types of people — not just musicians.

"And that's when everything changed. I knew this was the last stop on the block. I was heading to jail, institutions, or death," he recalled. "I had already had alcohol poisoning at 23, and at one point my hands were paralyzed for a good hour and I didn't know it was alcohol poisoning. I had been doing crystal meth and drinking for three days straight, got alcohol poisoning and it scared the shit out of me. I had a lot of those moments of clarity while I was drinking and using but I couldn't stop."

And he's been substance-free ever since.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.