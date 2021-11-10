Buckcherry + The Lacs Book 2022 Co-Headline Tour

In a year initially affected by COVID, Buckcherry have gotten in 100 shows this year, and it looks like they're ready to kick off 2022 on the road as well. The band has just announced a co-headlining tour with country rap-rock band The Lacs starting in early 2022.

The 15-date trek launches on Jan. 7 in Kyle, Texas, with Buckcherry then extending their time on the road with an additional eight headline shows tacked on to the end of the run. The two bands will be supported by Core on all shows.

Buckcherry are currently touring in support of their ninth studio album, Hellbound, which arrived back in June. The Lacs, meanwhile, have been playing dates since June of this year in support of their latest record, Rise and Shine.

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 12) with VIP package options also available via Buckcherry.com. And if your city is not part of the upcoming run, don't worry as the band is still in the process of scheduling more shows for 2022. Stay tuned.

Buckcherry / The Lacs 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 7 — Kyle, Texas @ The Railhouse Bar

Jan. 8 — Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop

Jan. 9 — Texarkana, Ark. @ Crossties

Jan. 11 — Dallas, Texas @ Tree's

Jan. 12 — Oklahoma, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom*

Jan. 14 — Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ's Live

Jan. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Live

Jan. 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Jan. 18 — Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

Jan. 19 — Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

Jan. 21 — Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

Jan. 22 — Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penns Peak

Jan. 23 — Hopewell, Va. @ Beacon

Jan. 25 — Leesburg, Va. @ Tally HO*

Jan. 27 — Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen

Jan. 28 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

Jan. 29 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live

Jan. 31 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eyed Joe's*

Feb. 1 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City*

Feb. 2 — Destin, Fla. @ Club LA*

Feb. 4 — Ft. Lauderdale , Fla. @ Culture Room*

Feb. 5 — Ft. Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch*

Feb. 6 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Fergs*

*Buckcherry + Core only

Courtesy of Buckcherry