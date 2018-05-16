In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 16, 2018:

- Bush will be hitting the road this summer with Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult, but singer Gavin Rossdale revealed that progress is being made toward a new studio album. During a Twitter chat with fans, Rossdale revealed that touring has made their approach to the new music "heavier" and that it comes from an "angrier" perspective. He added that while they are always working on new music, the plan is to hit the studio with their current batch of songs not long after their summer tour wraps.

- It's in the books! Amaranthe have revealed via a social media post that their fifth studio album is now done. No word yet on a title or release date, but both Olof and Elize offered comments on the disc that you can check out here.

- Otep have revealed a preview of their new single "To the Gallows." Take a look and listen here and look for the song's lyric video to go live coinciding with album pre-orders on May 25. The new album, Kult 45, is due July 27.

- Red Fang have another tour lined up. The rockers have blocked out a majority of September for shows, taking out Monolord, Big Business and Dead Now for dates. See all of the scheduled stops here.

- Jamey Jasta has been working on some new Jasta music, and he recently shared a bit of a heavy demo via his social media. Take a listen here.

- Lamb of God's Chris Adler has announced that on June 14, he'll reveal his art collection known as "Dancing With the Devil." The artwork came as part of a pairing with art team SceneFour. Watch a trailer here and get a sneak peek over at his Chris Adler Art website.

- Yob have released an audio visualizer for their new song "Our Raw Heart." The track, which clocks in at over 14 minutes, comes from the album of the same name, which is due June 8. Watch the visualizer here.

- Havok will be hitting the road this summer with Jungle Rot and Extinction A.D. The trek gets underway July 13 in Portland, Ore., and continues through Aug. 5 in Denver, Colo. See all the stops and get additional ticketing info here.