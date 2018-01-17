In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 17, 2018:

- Candlebox will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album on tour this year. The "25 Years of Rock & Still Rolling" tour kicks off Jan. 25 in Grand Rapids and now includes dates through June and with a one-off in September. “This tour is for our fans, those that have continued to support us for 25 years,” says singer Kevin Martin. “It’s been an honor to play for them throughout the years and we feel truly fortunate that our music continues to resonate with our audience. We can’t wait to hit the road for this one – I think people will be in for some big surprises!” Dates can be found here.

- P.O.D. are one step closer to their next album return, announcing their signing with the Mascot Label Group. In a new video, the band reveal that they are working on new tunes and tentatively hope to have an album out this summer.

- Royal Blood took their current chart-topper "I Only Lie When I Love You" to late night on Tuesday. Watch their performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden right here.

- Get ready to meet the new supergroup Dream Child. The band includes Dio Disciples members Craig Goldy and Simon Wright, former MSG guitarist and keyboardist Wayne Findlay, ex-Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo and Helker vocalist Diego Valdez. The band will release their debut album through Frontiers Music SRL. Learn more about the formation of the band from Craig Goldy here.

- August Burns Red are digging back into their history, turning over their Messengers album to Atrium Audio's Carson Slovak to remix. The freshly mixed disc will be available via digital outlets on Jan. 26.

- King Woman have recorded a cover of the Stone Roses favorite, "I Wanna Be Adored." There's an added heaviness that's not there in the original, but it does retain some of the shoegaze vibe. Take a listen to the song here and you can order it through Bandcamp here.

- Eagle Rock Entertainment will bring the Iggy Pop documentary American Valhalla to DVD and digital formats on March 9. The film documented the creation of Pop's Post Pop Depression album with the help of Queens of the Stone Age leader Joshua Homme. Get pre-order details here and see the trailer here.

- Silverstein pick up where they left off with their "Lost Positives" video, following a female on the run in their new video for "Whiplash." Check out the Wyatt Clough and Roger Galvez directed video here. The song is featured on their Dead Reflection album and you can see the band supporting the disc on tour at these stops.

- Doro Pesch is on her way back with a new album. In a new post, she reveals that the disc will arrive on Aug. 3 and that it features a track called "Living Life to the Fullest" that is dedicated to Lemmy Kilmister. A European tour has also been revealed November, with the dates included in her post.

- The clips keep coming for the upcoming Inside Metal: The Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal documentary. Watch as John Bush reflects on the famous Metallica / WASP / Armored Saint tour of 1984 right here. Part one of the DVD will be released this Friday (Jan. 19).

- Knucklebonz have announced plans to issue a new Billy Idol Rock Iconz statue. Fittingly, only 1982 of the items will be sold, corresponding with the era the statue represents. Get a closer look here and look for the statues to ship in March.