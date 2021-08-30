Cane Hill, the New Orleans-based nu-metal act who've issued several releases through Rise Records, have delayed their upcoming new music and are currently hunkering down away from the city amid the impacts of Hurricane Ida throughout their home state.

The band's most recent single, the independently released "All We Know," arrived in July. Two months earlier, Cane Hill dropped "Blood and Honey," a tune earmarked for the upcoming EP sequel to Krewe De La Mort, Vol. 1, their three-song collection from April. That effort housed the outfit's first new material since the tunes found on their 2018 acoustic EP, Kill the Sun.

However, any further singles from the second Krewe De La Mort installment — previously identified under the title Krewe D'Amour — are now on hold. The group explained that another new track likely would've emerged by now if not for the weather emergency.

"We probably would've gotten a final mix of our next song to push out this weekend, but the hurricane is looking Katrina-sized," Cane Hill relayed via Twitter last week (Aug. 27).

That was two days before the storm system that's now the second most intense on record in Louisiana, following 2005's devastating Hurricane Katrina, made landfall in the state. The band said they were evacuating the area, though they later joked that Cane Hill drummer Devin Clark had stayed behind, also adding other humorous quips about the storm.

On Monday (Aug. 30), the group updated fans that they were "all physically safe, which is good. But it's estimated that we won't have power or water for about a month, so that's not good."

They added, "Before anyone asks in the next few days — our new music is delayed — everything is delayed."

Ida hit Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, as CBS News reported. New Orleans' levees, which were badly damaged during Katrina and flooded the city, were rebuilt to withstand a 100-year-storm, according to The New York Times. They're being put to the test after Ida grew to a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH.

For listeners wanting to support Cane Hill as the band is displaced and looking toward when they can "rebuild [their] lives," the group said the "easiest way to help is to stream our newer music. Since we own it all of the income goes straight to us and that will help us."

Visit Cane Hill's website at wearecanehill.com.