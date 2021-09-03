Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, the solo music vehicle of the Pantera icon, Down vocalist and onetime Superjoint frontman Philip Anselmo, have scuttled a pair of concerts this month because of the effects of Hurricane Ida. The band won't make their Sept. 5 show at this weekend's Rocklahoma Festival in Pryor, Okla.

On top of that, the group's pre-fest warm-up gig that was set to take place Friday (Sept. 3) at the Gas Monkey Bar and Grill in Dallas, ahead of the large outdoor event the next state over, has been rescheduled to Nov. 13.

The camp for the New Orleans-based Anselmo revealed the concert updates via a Thursday (Sept. 2) message on his official Facebook page.

It said, "Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and circumstances beyond their control, Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals have regrettably been forced to cancel their performance at the Gas Monkey in Dallas, Texas on Friday, September 3rd as well as their appearance at this year's edition of Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma on Sunday, September 5th. The Gas Monkey/Dallas show will now be on November 13th, 2021. The band thanks their fans for understanding and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible."

Another rock band is also juggling schedule changes because of the hurricane. Cane Hill, likewise based in New Orleans, were forced to abandon plans to release a new song last week.

Ida hit Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of the devastating Hurricane Katrina, as CBS News reported. New Orleans' levees, which were badly damaged during Katrina and flooded the city, were rebuilt to withstand a 100-year-storm, according to The New York Times. They were put to the test after Ida grew to a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH.

Find out more about Anselmo and the Illegals at philanselmo.com.