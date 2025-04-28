Pantera's Philip Anselmo continues to show his love for the late Dimebag Darrell through the band's recent musical celebration, but he's also had plenty to say about the late guitarist over the years.

In this Loudwire Loud List compilation, the Pantera vocalist speaks from the heart in multiple interviews about his onetime bandmate who tragically lost his life to a gunman during a 2004 Damageplan performance in Ohio.

Over the years, Anselmo has expressed his appreciation not only for Dimebag's talents, but also for the person he was.

"He lived it, he breathed it, he meant every fucking second of it and he could do it all," Anselmo says in one conversation in this video compilation. Elsewhere, he says in our own Loudwire interview, "I prefer a motherfucker with soul, heart and goddamn muscle and passion. Motherfucker had it all."

Though Dime's death, and later Vinnie Paul's passing, meant that the core four from Pantera's most successful years would never see the stage again, Anselmo and Pantera's Rex Brown have kept the musical legacy alive with two of the band's closest friends - Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante - filling in for the brothers.

The Pantera celebration continues into 2025 with dates currently booked from May through September. Tickets are on sale now.

In the compilation below, you'll see video from 18 years worth of interviews given where Anselmo speaks about his onetime bandmate. The first dates back to 2004, shortly after Dime's death.

18 Years of Philip Anselmo Talking About Dimebag Darrell