Rocklahoma Unveils Full 2025 Lineup – Over 40 Artists
The complete lineup for Rocklahoma's 2025 festival has been revealed. More than 40 artists will hit the stage across three days in August, including headliners Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and Shinedown.
Pre-fest activities will begin the Thursday before the trio of festival days with the Thursday Night Throwdown Kick-Off Concert featuring Dee Snider, Trixter, Sebastian James, Rocket Science and Crimson Love. One more special guest will be announced soon, as well.
Get all the details about this year's event and see all of the performing artists below.
When + Where Is Rocklahoma 2025?
The festival will be held at the Rockin' Red Dirst Ranch Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma on Labor Day Weekend, which is Aug. 29-31.
When Do Tickets Go On Sale?
Tickets for Rocklahoma 2025 go on sale on Feb. 28 at 11AM ET.
Visit the fest website for more ticketing information, including VIP packages and more.
Friday Lineup
Five Finger Death Punch
Marilyn Manson
Alice Cooper
The Darkness
Marky Ramone (Plays the Ramones)
Hinder
Dorothy
Saliva
Orianthi
The Band Feel
Paralandra
Dime Store Riot
One Night Stand
Fist of Rage
Saturday Lineup
Breaking Benjamin
Three Days Grace
Knocked Loose
Tom Morello
Starset
Citizen Soldier
Ayron Jones
Drowning Pool
10 Years
Return to Dust
Zero 9:36
Fan Halen
Fox N' Vead
Eternal Frequency
Waves in April
Angeles
Sunday Lineup
Shinedown
311
Bruce Dickinson
Flyleaf w/Lacey Sturm
The Struts
Of Mice & Men
Sunami
Barbarians of California
The Funeral Portrait
Wargasm U.K.
Mike Tramp's White Lion
Chained Saint
Snake Bite Whiskey
Color of Chaos
