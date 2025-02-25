Rocklahoma Unveils Full 2025 Lineup – Over 40 Artists

The complete lineup for Rocklahoma's 2025 festival has been revealed. More than 40 artists will hit the stage across three days in August, including headliners Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and Shinedown.

Pre-fest activities will begin the Thursday before the trio of festival days with the Thursday Night Throwdown Kick-Off Concert featuring Dee Snider, Trixter, Sebastian James, Rocket Science and Crimson Love. One more special guest will be announced soon, as well.

Get all the details about this year's event and see all of the performing artists below.

When + Where Is Rocklahoma 2025?

The festival will be held at the Rockin' Red Dirst Ranch Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma on Labor Day Weekend, which is Aug. 29-31.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets for Rocklahoma 2025 go on sale on Feb. 28 at 11AM ET.

Visit the fest website for more ticketing information, including VIP packages and more.

Friday Lineup

Five Finger Death Punch

Marilyn Manson

Alice Cooper

The Darkness

Marky Ramone (Plays the Ramones)

Hinder

Dorothy

Saliva

Orianthi

The Band Feel

Paralandra

Dime Store Riot

One Night Stand

Fist of Rage

Saturday Lineup

Breaking Benjamin

Three Days Grace

Knocked Loose

Tom Morello

Starset

Citizen Soldier

Ayron Jones

Drowning Pool

10 Years

Return to Dust

Zero 9:36

Fan Halen

Fox N' Vead

Eternal Frequency

Waves in April

Angeles

Sunday Lineup

Shinedown

311

Bruce Dickinson

Flyleaf w/Lacey Sturm

The Struts

Of Mice & Men

Sunami

Barbarians of California

The Funeral Portrait

Wargasm U.K.

Mike Tramp's White Lion

Chained Saint

Snake Bite Whiskey

Color of Chaos