Ex-Cannibal Corpse Vocalist Slams ‘Poser’ Kourtney Kardashian

Ex-Cannibal Corpse vocalist Chris Barnes has slammed Kourtney Kardashian, calling the reality TV star a "poser" after she was photographed wearing one of the band's shirts.

Kardashian was recently pictured wearing a Cannibal Corpse shirt while out with her partner, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The tee in question appears to be a long-sleeve from the death metal veterans' Eaten Back to Life era.

Former frontman Chris Barnes wasn't impressed, however, taking to Twitter to label the couple as "Posers," before adding a thumbs-down emoji.

The picture in question also sees Barker wearing a Cramps shirt, and Kardashian's stylist Dani Michelle has since confirmed to Vogue that the star borrowed the shirt from Barker, who has an extensive collection of rock and metal tees.

“Kourt has told me before that his closet is an archive itself," Michelle said. "She can pick any T-shirt to wear and it’s the softest, coolest thing ever. Sometimes she just wants to raid it.”

Kourtney isn't the first member of her family to hit the headlines for wearing metal fashion, with Kim Kardashian having been spotted in a Morbid Angel sweater back in 2017, while half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have also sported Metallica and Slayer merch. Ex-Slayer man Gary Holt has since made his feelings on the Kardashians known, telling RockSverige that he "F--cking hates their guts."

Chris Barnes was a member of Cannibal Corpse from their inception in 1988 until 1995, with his final record with the band being 1994's The Bleeding. Barnes now fronts death metal outfit Six Feet Under, who released their most recent LP, Nightmares of the Decomposed, in 2020. Barnes was replaced in Cannibal Corpse by George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher, who remains the band's frontman. They released their newest album, Violence Unimagined, earlier this year.

