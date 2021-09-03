Celebrity socialite Kourtney Kardashian recently sported some merch from Cannibal Corpse while out and about with her current romantic partner, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

In a photo, the reality TV personality and social media star is seen wearing what looks like an Eaten Back to Life-era long-sleeve T-shirt from the death metal veterans.

The Kardashian family already has a history of donning rock and metal bands' T-shirts — something Exodus guitarist and former Slayer shredder Gary Holt has commented on — so the influence of Barker on Kourtney's wardrobe choice is unknown. Then again, maybe the rocker lent Kourtney the shirt? The blink drummer and frequent Machine Gun Kelly collaborator dons his own Cramps T-shirt in the same image of the celebrity couple.

See the pic down toward the bottom of this post — the paparazzi snap was re-shared on Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 1) by indie rock group Best Coast. [via MetalSucks]

"I typically reserve my commentary on Kourtney Kardashian's pivot to punk to my IRL friends," Best Coast bandleader Bethany Cosentino remarked, "but then she had to go and wear a Cannibal Corpse shirt and now I simply must open this dialogue up to the public."

Kourtney isn't the only Kardashian who's intertwined herself with rock culture. Remember when, in the video for Fall Out Boy's "Thnks fr th Mmrs," Kim Kardashian kissed bassist Pete Wentz?

Cannibal Corpse's latest album, Violence Unimagined, came out earlier this year. Barker recently flew on a plane for the first time since the deadly 2008 jet crash he survived. Last month, the drummer collaborated with MGK on the singer's new single "Papercuts."