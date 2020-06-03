Cannibal Corpse Begin Recording 15th Studio Album

Cannibal Corpse have been hard at work in the studio recording their 15th studio album. Vocalist George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher posted a photo of himself wearing headphones, teasing a new collection of brutality from the death metal legends.

The New York band’s last album was 2017’s Red Before Black, which featured longtime guitarist Pat O’Brien. The guitarist was arrested for burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer in 2018, and a large amount of firearms was found at his home, including two flamethrowers and a sawed-off shotgun.

In Corpsegrinder’s Instagram post, he tagged Mana Recording Studios along with bassist Alex Webster, drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz, guitarist Rob Barnett and touring guitarist Erik Rutan, who took over for O’Brien after his arrest. One can assume O’Brien isn’t playing on the album, though he’s still officially a member of Cannibal Corpse as he awaits sentencing.

Corpsegrinder kept his message short, writing, “Guess what I’m doing.”

"We love him," Corpsegrinder said about O’Brien in 2019. "We want him back. But when I saw him in the court with the [suicide] vest, dude, I cried. We wish the best for him and we're just waiting to see. He's got a road ahead of him still with legal issues, and that's out of our hands. We support him 100 percent. We're behind him 100 percent."