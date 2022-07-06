Carlos Santana ‘Doing Well’ After Collapsing Onstage in Michigan

UPDATE: Carlos Santana has postponed the next six shows of his current "Miraculous Supernatural" tour after a recommendation from doctors that he get his rest to recuperate fully. These dates include stops in Noblesville, Ind., Cincinnati, Ohio, Milwaukee, Wis., Rogers, Ark., Dallas, Texas and Woodlands, Texas. See the full statement here.

On Tuesday night (July 5), guitar legend Carlos Santana collapsed onstage at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan and is now said to be "doing well."

Santana, who will turn 75 on July 20, has been touring North America steadily all year in support of Blessing and Miracles, the 26th studio album from the Santana band, which came out last year. According to an update from the guitarist's team, he suffered heat exhaustion and dehydration, which led to the onstage collapse and the necessity of treatment at the venue before being taken to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

Billboard's Gary Graff was in attendance on Tuesday and offered real-time updates as the situation played out, noting that Santana was being treated onstage and, after 20 minutes, was wheeled offstage in a stretcher.

Just a couple of hours after the onstage incident, Santana's representatives shared an update on Facebook, which reads as follows:

From Team Santana: Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan. The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan. Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis tonight. “The show with Earth, Wind & Fire for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation,” Mr. Michael Vrionis added.

Another post came shortly after and states:

to one and all

thank you for your precious prayers

Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy

forgot to eat and drink water

so i dehydrated and passed out

blessings and miracles to you all

Loudwire wishes Carlos Santana a speedy recovery and hopes he can return to the stage soon and continue touring.