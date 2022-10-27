Rush guitar icon Alex Lifeson joined legendary The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger onstage this week to cover Santana's classic "Evil Ways" as part of a benefit show for the late sports artist Scotty Medlock. And now there's footage of the epic rock performance.

Robby Krieger and Friends hosted the 2022 Medlock-Krieger All-Star Benefit Show at Bogie's Westlake Village Inn in Westlake Village, California, on Monday (Oct. 24). Medlock, aged 53, died last year from cancer.

Down toward the bottom of this post, watch fan-captured video of Lifeson and Krieger's Santana jam.

The Medlock-Krieger All-Star Benefit Show provided financial support the Pat Tillman Foundation and various cancer outreach organizations. Krieger and Medlock were friends who launched a charity golf tournament and concert together in 2008, also in support of the Pat Tillman Foundation, per Classic Rock.

Alex Lifeson (Rush), Robby Krieger (The Doors) Scott Dudelson, Getty Images loading...

Rockers who participated in past Medlock–Krieger events include Alice Cooper, Tommy Thayer (KISS), Orianthi (Michael Jackson), Danny Seraphine (Chicago), Jason Scheff (Chicago) and more.

In other recent tributes, Lifeson performed alongside Rush bassist Geddy Lee at September's Taylor Hawkins salutes in Los Angeles and London. Hakwins died at 50 in March.

And in August, Both Rush legends showed up at South Park's 25th anniversary celebration in Colorado. Lifeson is currently working with the band Envy of None.

Rush stopped playing when their drummer, Neil Peart, died in 2018. The Doors continued for two years after the 1971 death of their singer, Jim Morrison. The surviving Doors briefly reunited in 1978.

Robby Krieger & Friends w/ Alex Lifeson, "Evil Ways" (Santana Cover) [Live; Oct. 24, 2022]