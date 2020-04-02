Cattle Decapitation’s ‘Bring Back the Plague’ Video Is the Painful Humor We Need

The timing for Cattle Decapitation’s “Bring Back the Plague” music video couldn’t be any better, and the death metal veterans busted out the toilet paper and hand sanitizer for this quarantine-era clip.

Cattle Decap have once again focused on the most ridiculous and embarrassing aspects of humankind, adding footage of real fights in grocery stores and idiots celebrating spring break while the band members logically stay at home and wear protective masks. Vocalist Travis Ryan even sports a hilarious shirt featuring the Death Atlas album art being stolen by rapper Teddy YG.

"With the cancellation of our ironically titled 'Europandemic Tour' and social distancing recommendations set in place, we found ourselves with not much to do. So we figured why not address the elephant in the room in the form of a music video for 'Bring Back The Plague' and just film it on our mobile phones instead of with an actual crew. Dave [McGraw] didn't even have access to a drum kit and nobody is leaving their houses anyways so we decided to lighten the mood with a video,” vocalist Travis Ryan says.

"Everything from the band name to the lyrics to the merchandise to the imagery have always been heavily steeped in metaphors and irony always with tongue firmly in cheek, so this new video by David Hall at Uneasy Sleeper may just be our coup de grâce... for better, or for worse. Just don't take it too seriously, we obviously didn't. After all it is April Fool's Day so sit back, have a laugh if you can and stay the fuck home."

Watch the full video for “Bring Back the Plague” below and visit the World Health Organization’s website for best practices during the coronavirus pandemic.