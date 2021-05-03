Red Hot Chili Peppers haven't released new music in five years, but drummer Chad Smith has confirmed that they are working on a "very exciting" new album.

During a chat with New York's Q104.3, Smith was asked what's in store for the Chili Peppers as the live music industry begins recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The drummer joked about there being a gag order on him so that he doesn't spill too much information during the many Zoom interviews he does.

"There's something coming. We're coming for you," he said. "I can say this — we're making a record, we're making new music and it's very exciting. I don't know when it's coming out, but we can't wait for people to hear it and we can't wait to perform for people, just like everybody else that really misses that experience."

Smith will be joining the MvVO Ad Art Show in the Oculus at the Westfield World Trade Center today (May 3) in New York City. Various pieces of art designed by the drummer will be on a virtual display at the exhibit.

Check out the full conversation below.

The last album the band put out was 2016's The Getaway, which featured Josh Klinghoffer on the guitar. In November of 2019, the group revealed that they were reuniting with John Frusciante, which means their next album will be their first with him since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Interview With Q104.3