Charlie Benante – New Anthrax Album Will Come Out in 2022

Charlie Benante uploaded a video of himself laying down drum tracks for a new Anthrax demo earlier this year, and now the drummer has confirmed that the new album will come out sometime in 2022.

During an interview with KCAL 96.7's RadioactiveMike Z, Benante explained how happy he was that the band decided to reunite with vocalist Joey Belladonna. "When we did that reunion tour, I was really excited about it. I was more excited to just kinda repair the relationship. That's what it was all about," the drummer said.

"I'm so glad we did that. We made two great records, and we're on our way to making another great record I think," he added.

Like many other musicians, the COVID-19 pandemic put a bit of a halt on Anthrax's recording plans, but Benante said that they're definitely working on the follow-up to 2016's For All Kings.

"We're still working on the material. Because COVID kind of put a stop on it all, in a sense. We didn't get together, but I was still working on the material," he said. "But we didn't wanna put a record out during this time because we didn't it to just get lost and get sucked up in this COVID vacuum."

Fortunately, he assured that we can anticipate a 2022 release.

Listen to the interview below.

This past October, Scott Ian remarked that Anthrax weren't planning on releasing any new music until they were able to tour again. Thankfully, that's now coming true. See the band's list of tour dates on their website.

If you don't have tickets to see Anthrax play live, fret not. They're also playing a livestream show on July 16 to commemorate their 40th anniversary. Get the details here.

Charlie Benante Interview With RadioactiveMike Z