Charlie Benante Plays Pantera + Anthrax Songs With NFL’s Seattle Seahawks Drumline

The Seattle Seahawks' Blue Thunder drumline could use a little "re-spect," and they got it in the form of Anthrax and Pantera celebration drummer Charlie Benante, who dropped by Lumen Field to perform with the crew at the Seahawks' key game against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

The drumline has become a key part of the entertainment for Seattle's 12th man fans, and this weekend's addition of Benante found the drumline digging into some of Benante's repertoire. As many fans know, Charlie is currently out drumming as part of the Pantera celebration, so they started off with a bit of "Walk," the swinging Pantera classic, before digging into Anthrax's catalog to pound along to one of their biggest hits, "Indians."

The Seattle Seahawks Blue Thunder drumline was formed in 2004, and they've performed throughout the stadium over the course of the last 19 years, both during and after games.

Benante attended the game with his longtime girlfriend, Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies, and both shared video, photos and commentary about the experience.

"Had a great experience playing with the @seahawks @bluethunderdrumline -thank you to everyone for making this happen," said Benante, adding, "@keithrousu you are a drummer’s drummer and you get it. You put together a great drum line, I enjoyed hanging and talking with everyone and even learned a trick or 2. They wanted to play Indians and Walk and I was more than happy to play those with them. The #seattle Rain sucked but we got through it and the Seahawks won. Thank you @brando.wright and @hard89 for making this happen #football #grunge #touchdown #fandom #gimmetheball @panteraofficial @anthrax thanks to @carlaharvey for the video."

Harvey added, "Attended my first NFL game today (true story)solely to see @charbenante sit in with the @seahawks drum line but boyyyy did i squeal with delight when a real hawk came flying out of the tunnel to start the game. i get it now, i get it! That was a BLAST! #seahawks #sundayfunday."

Check out addition photos of Benante posing with the drumline members as well as more footage of the performance below.

