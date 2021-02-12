Children of Bodom's cover song discography is flat-out weird. Amid the handful of earnest metal selections are songs that may make some people cringe, but Alexi Laiho and his crew didn't give a flying fuck, motherfucker (an ethos made evident on "In Your Face") and went all-in on the cheese, showcasing the fun-loving spirit that dominated their music for over two decades. Let's dive in to Children of Bodom's 11 Best Cover Songs, shall we?

It's difficult to say exactly what was going through the band's collective mind each time they stepped into the studio and cut a cover song, but we can surmise a few things here — the band loves party rock, screaming arena anthems, strong melodies and pop-song structures.

With all the demands that come with recording an album, especially music as technical as Bodom's, you've just got to cut loose at some point and take a step back from the seriousness of it all. How else would you wind up recording a Britney Spears cover?

Sure, we may have wanted more covers from neoclassical-leaning bands that inspired Bodom — Yngwie Malmsteen, Deep Purple, Rainbow, Randy Rhoads-era Ozzy and so on — but we all have a general idea of what that would've sounded like anyway, right?

Let's remember a band — and an inspiring musician, Alexi Laiho, who left us far too early at the age of 41 — for what they were, which was a wellspring of joyous melodies and the attitude that you don't have to take everything so damn seriously all the time.