"Standing beside an open grave / Your fate decided / Your life erased / Your final hour / Has come today / Lit by the fire / Of your temples burning." Those are the opening lines of a Chris Cornell song titled "When Good Does Bad," which was released early this morning (September 21). After a week of rumors about a career-spanning posthumous collection, his website announced details about a single disc collection and an expanded box set titled Chris Cornell: An Artist's Legacy, that's set to arrive on Nov. 16.

The lyric video for "When Good Does Bad" can be seen above. The song was produced, recorded and mixed by Cornell prior to his death.

"Since Chris' sudden passing I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world," says his widow, Vicky Cornell. "I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him - the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans."

The 17-track single disc collection features some of the most well-known songs Cornell was associated with, from Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" to Audioslave's "Like a Stone" to Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike," as well as his James Bond theme "You Know My Name" and two previously unreleased recordings -- his cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" and "When Bad Does Good."

The Cornell releases will feature extensive packaging, with the single disc including a 32-page booklet featuring unreleased photos and liner notes from Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Tom Morello, Mike McCready and Brendan O'Brien. A 12-page booklet will accompany the 2LP vinyl edition, while the box set booklet gets expanded to 54 pages.

There will also be a limited-edition Super Deluxe package that includes 4 CDs, 1 DVD and 180-gram 7 LPs that is set for release on November 16. The Super Deluxe edition holds 88 tracks — 64 songs plus 24 videos, with 13 entries (11 audio + 2 video) previously unreleased overall. Also included in the Super Deluxe box are a 66-page hardcover photo book wrapped in linen with a red foil signature cover, three artist lithos, three photochromatic lithos inspired by Cornell's lyrical fascination about the sun (images are brought to life by holding under direct sunlight), a turntable mat, a microfiber vinyl cleaning cloth and a 36x48-inch wall poster.

Among the highlights on the box set are Cornell's recording of "Wild World" with Yusuf (aka Cat Stevens), the singer's duet with his daughter Toni on Bob Marley's "Redemption Song," live performances of Temple of the Dog's "Reach Down" and Temple of the Dog's cover of Mother Love Bone's "Stargazer," Cornell's mashup of Metallica's "One" and U2's "One," and Audioslave's performance in Cuba of "Show Me How to Live." There's also a cover of The Beatles' "A Day in the Life" performed at London's Royal Albert Hall, live performances that sparked his solo Songbook tour and a pair of unreleased music videos for "Scream" and an Avengers-less version of "Live to Rise."

See the full track listing for the single disc and box set below and place your pre-orders here.

Chris Cornell, Chris Cornell Standard Edition

1.Loud Love [Soundgarden]

2.Outshined [Soundgarden]

3.Hunger Strike [Temple of the Dog]

4.Seasons

5.Black Hole Sun [Soundgarden]

6.Can’t Change Me

7.Like A Stone [Audioslave]

8.Be Yourself [Audioslave]

9.You Know My Name

10.Billie Jean

11.Long Gone (Rock Version)

12.Call Me A Dog (Live Acoustic)

13.Been Away Too Long [Soundgarden]

14.Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart

15.Nothing Compares 2 U (Live at Sirius XM)**

16.The Promise

17.When Bad Does Good**

** Denotes previously unreleased material

STANDARD EDITION –2LP

LP ONE

A1. Loud Love [Soundgarden]

A2. Outshined [Soundgarden]

A3. Hunger Strike [Temple of the Dog]

A4. Seasons

B1. Black Hole Sun [Soundgarden]

B2. Can’t Change Me

B3. Like A Stone [Audioslave]

B4. Be Yourself [Audioslave]

LPTWO

C1. You Know My Name

C2. Billie Jean

C3. Long Gone (Rock Version)

C4. Call Me A Dog (Live Acoustic)

C5. Been Away Too Long [Soundgarden]

D1. Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart

D2.Nothing Compares 2 U(Live at Sirius XM)**

D3. The Promise

D4.When Bad DoesGood**

** Denotes previously unreleased material

Chris Cornell: An Artist's Legacy DELUXE EDITION –4 CD / DIGITAL

CD 1

1.Hunted Down [Soundgarden]

2.Kingdom of Come [Soundgarden]

3.Flower [Soundgarden]

4.All Your Lies [Soundgarden]

5.Loud Love [Soundgarden]

6.Hands All Over [Soundgarden]

7.Say Hello2 Heaven [Temple of the Dog]

8.Hunger Strike [Temple of the Dog]

9.Outshined [Soundgarden]

10.Rusty Cage [Soundgarden]

11.Seasons

12.Hey Baby (Land Of The New Rising Sun) [M.A.C.C.]

13.Black Hole Sun [Soundgarden]

14.Spoonman [Soundgarden]

15.Dusty [Soundgarden]

16.Burden In My Hand [Soundgarden]

CD 2

1.Sunshower

2.Sweet Euphoria

3.Can’t Change Me

4.Like A Stone [Audioslave]

5.Cochise [Audioslave]

6.Be Yourself [Audioslave]

7.Doesn’t Remind Me [Audioslave]

8.Revelations [Audioslave]

9.Shape Of Things To Come [Audioslave]

10.You Know My Name

11.Billie Jean

12.Long Gone (Rock Version)

13.Scream

14.Part Of Me (Steve Aoki Remix)

15.Ave Maria (with Eleven)

CD 3

1.Promise [Slash featuring Chris Cornell]

2.Whole Lotta Love [Santana featuring Chris Cornell]

3.Call Me A Dog (Live Acoustic)

4.Imagine (Live Acoustic)

5.I Am The Highway (Live Acoustic)

6.The Keeper

7.Been Away Too Long [Soundgarden]

8.Live To Rise [Soundgarden]

9.Lies [Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace]

10.Misery Chain [with Joy Williams]

11.Storm [Soundgarden]

12.Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart

13.Only These Words

14.Our Time In The Universe

15.’Til The Sun Comes Back Around

16.Stay With Me Baby

17.The Promise

18.When Bad Does Good**

CD 4

1.Into The Void (Sealth) (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]

2.Mind Riot (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]

3.Nothing To Say (Live in Seattle) [Soundgarden]

4.Jesus Christ Pose (Live in Oakland) [Soundgarden]

5.Show Me How To Live (Live in Cuba) [Audioslave]**

6.Wide Awake (Live in Sweden)**

7.All Night Thing (Live in Sweden)**

8.Nothing Compares 2 U(Live at Sirius XM)**

9.One (Live at Beacon Theatre)**

10.Reach Down (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog]**

11.Stargazer (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog]**

12.Wild World (Live at Pantages Theatre) [Yusuf/Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell]**

13.A Day In The Life (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)**

14.Redemption Song (Live at Beacon Theatre) [with Toni Cornell]**

15.Thank You (Live in Sweden)

** Denotes previously unreleased material

SUPER DELUXE EDITION –4CD + DVD + 7-LP

CD 1

1.Hunted Down [Soundgarden]

2.Kingdom of Come [Soundgarden]

3.Flower [Soundgarden]

4.All Your Lies [Soundgarden]

5.Loud Love [Soundgarden]

6.Hands All Over [Soundgarden]

7.Say Hello 2 Heaven [Temple of the Dog]

8.Hunger Strike [Temple of the Dog]

9.Outshined [Soundgarden]

10.Rusty Cage [Soundgarden]

11.Seasons

12.Hey Baby (Land Of The New Rising Sun) [M.A.C.C.]

13.BlackHole Sun [Soundgarden]

14.Spoonman [Soundgarden]

15.Dusty [Soundgarden]

16.Burden In My Hand [Soundgarden]

CD 2

1.Sunshower

2.Sweet Euphoria

3.Can’t Change Me

4.Like A Stone [Audioslave]

5.Cochise [Audioslave]

6.Be Yourself [Audioslave]

7.Doesn’t Remind Me [Audioslave]

8.Revelations [Audioslave]

9.Shape Of Things To Come [Audioslave]

10.You Know My Name

11.Billie Jean

12.Long Gone (Rock Version)

13.Scream

14.Part Of Me (Steve Aoki Remix)

15.Ave Maria (with Eleven)

CD 3

1.Promise [Slash featuring Chris Cornell]

2.Whole Lotta Love [Santana featuring Chris Cornell]

3.Call Me A Dog (Live Acoustic)

4.Imagine (Live Acoustic)

5.I Am The Highway (Live Acoustic)

6.The Keeper

7.Been Away Too Long [Soundgarden]

8.Live To Rise [Soundgarden]

9.Lies [Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace]

10.Misery Chain [with Joy Williams]

11.Storm [Soundgarden]

12.Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart

13.Only These Words

14.Our Time In The Universe

15.’Til The Sun Comes Back Around

16.Stay With Me Baby

17.The Promise

18.When Bad Does Good**

CD 4

1.Into The Void (Sealth) (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]

2.Mind Riot (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]

3.Nothing To Say (Live in Seattle) [Soundgarden]

4.Jesus Christ Pose (Live in Oakland) [Soundgarden]

5.Show Me How To Live (Live in Cuba) [Audioslave]*

6.Wide Awake (Live in Sweden)**

7.All Night Thing (Live in Sweden)**

8.Nothing Compares 2 U(Live at Sirius XM)**

9.One (Live at Beacon Theatre)**

10.Reach Down (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog]**

11.Stargazer (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog]**

12.Wild World (Live at Pantages Theatre) [Yusuf/Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell]**

13.A Day In The Life (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)**

14.Redemption Song (Live at Beacon Theatre) [with Toni Cornell]**

15.Thank You (Live in Sweden)

DVD

1.Flower [Soundgarden]

2.Loud Love [Soundgarden]

3.Hunger Strike [Temple of the Dog]

4.Outshined [Soundgarden]

5.Jesus Christ Pose [Soundgarden]

6.Black Hole Sun [Soundgarden]

7.Fell On Black Days [Soundgarden]

8.Burden In My Hand [Soundgarden]

9.Can’t Change Me

10.Preaching The End Of The World

11.Like A Stone [Audioslave]

12.Cochise [Audioslave]

13.Show Me How To Live [Audioslave]

14.Be Yourself [Audioslave]

15.Original Fire [Audioslave]

16.Arms Around Your Love

17.No Such Thing

18.Part Of Me (featuringTimbaland)

19.Long Gone (Rock Version)

20.Scream (Acoustic)**

21.Live To Rise [Soundgarden]**

22.By Crooked Steps [Soundgarden]

23.Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart (Lyric Video)

24.The Promise

LP ONE

A1. Hunted Down [Soundgarden]

A2. Kingdom Of Come [Soundgarden]

A3. Flower [Soundgarden]

A4. All Your Lies [Soundgarden]

A5. Loud Love [Soundgarden]

A6. Hands All Over [Soundgarden]

B1. Say Hello 2 Heaven [Temple of the Dog]

B2. Hunger Strike [Temple of the Dog]

B3. Outshined [Soundgarden]

B4. Rusty Cage [Soundgarden]

LP TWO

C1. Seasons

C2. Hey Baby (Land Of The New Rising Sun) [M.A.C.C.]

C3. Black Hole Sun [Soundgarden]

C4. Spoonman [Soundgarden]

D1. Dusty [Soundgarden]

D2.Burden In My Hand [Soundgarden]

D3. Sunshower

D4. Sweet Euphoria

LP THREE

E1. Can’t Change Me

E2. Like A Stone [Audioslave]

E3. Cochise [Audioslave]

E4. Be Yourself [Audioslave]

E5. Doesn’t Remind Me [Audioslave]

F1. Revelations [Audioslave]

F2. Shape OfThings To Come [Audioslave]

F3. You Know My Name

F4. Billie Jean

F5. Long Gone (Rock Version)

LP FOUR

G1. Scream

G2. Part Of Me (Steve Aoki Remix)

G3. Ave Maria (with Eleven)

G4. Promise [Slash featuring Chris Cornell]

H1. Whole Lotta Love [Santana featuring Chris Cornell]

H2. Call Me A Dog (Live Acoustic)

H3. Imagine (Live Acoustic)

H4. I Am The Highway (Live Acoustic)

H5. The Keeper

LP FIVE

I1. Been Away Too Long [Soundgarden]

I2. Live To Rise [Soundgarden]

I3. Lies [Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace]

I4.Misery Chain [with Joy Williams]

I5. Storm [Soundgarden]

J1. Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart

J2. Only These Words

J3. Our Time In The Universe

J4. ’Til The Sun Comes Back Around

J5. Stay With Me Baby

LP SIX

K1. The Promise

K2. When Bad Does Good**

K3. Into The Void (Sealth) (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]

K4. Mind Riot (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]

L1. Nothing To Say (Live in Seattle) [Soundgarden]

L2. Jesus Christ Pose (Live in Oakland) [Soundgarden]

L3. Show Me How To Live (Live in Cuba) [Audioslave]**

L4. Wide Awake (Live in Sweden)**

L5. All Night Thing (Live in Sweden)**

LP SEVEN

M1. Nothing Compares 2 U(Live at Sirius XM)**

M2. One (Live at Beacon Theatre)**

M3. Reach Down (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog]**

N1. Stargazer (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog]**

N2. Wild World (Live at Pantages Theatre) [Yusuf/Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell]**

N3. A Day In The Life (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)**

N4. Redemption Song (Live at Beacon Theatre) [with Toni Cornell]**

N5. Thank You (Live in Sweden)

** Denotes previously unreleased material

