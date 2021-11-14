Chris Daughtry Issues Statement on Death of Daughter

UPDATE: Chris Daughtry has issued a statement on the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken," he says on Instagram.

Chris Daughtry of the band Daughtry has postponed the band's Dearly Beloved tour after the recent, sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. She was 25.

Hannah Daughtry was found dead at her home yesterday (Nov. 12), according to USA Today. No more details have been provided at this time and there is no word on when the tour will resume.

Daughtry released a statement about the tour's cancellation on Instagram, saying, "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed."

Deanna Daughtry posted a loving tribute to her daughter in another post on her Instagram. She said, "My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

There has been an outpouring of support for the Daughtry family since the news. "Sending you and your family our deepest condolences. We’re so sorry," the iHeartRadio Instagram account wrote.

Loudwire would like to send our deepest condolences to the Daughtry family at this time.