Fozzy singer, AEW superstar wrestler, podcast and radio host and best-selling author Chris Jericho is adding another credential to his already esteemed list of accomplishments — film producer. As a lifelong metalhead, Jericho was enlisted in I'm Too Old for This Sh*t! to help tell the story of Siren, a long-defunct metal group from Florida who got the call to reunite for a German festival in 2018.

"I’ve been playing in bands for 35 years and I’ve NEVER heard a story like Siren’s," commented Jericho. "We all had bands in high school that we felt would tour the world and sell a million records....but most of them break up by senior year and never do."

Formed in 1981 in Brandon, Florida, Siren, who play a mesh of power and progressive metal, released two records — 1986's No Place Like Home and 1989's Financial Suicide — before internal problems, bad business deals and plain ol' rotten luck got the best of them, prompting a dissolution in 1990.

Each album was produced in Germany, although at different studios, laying the groundwork for an enduring albeit cult-like following in Europe that did not translate stateside. A group of European musicians were even recruited by singer Doug Lee in a failed attempt to maintain an active presence overseas.

"Unbeknownst to the guys, over the next 30 years Siren’s fan base was building to the point of getting an offer to play a major festival in Europe in 2018 — over three decades after they broke up," continued Jericho.

The offer came from organizers of Germany's annual Keep It True Festival, which regularly features long-awaited reunions of underground traditional/progressive/power metal groups as well as the who's-who of modern day vanguards of metal's old ways.

With the members of Siren now in their 50s, entrenched in humdrum, everyday life and a music industry completely unrecognizable from the one they left behind decades ago, the band's Keep it True performance meant a lot more than just relearning some old songs — there was international travel as a musician to contend with as well as the overbearing burden of social media, all of which is documented in I'm Too Old for This Sh*t!

"When I heard this story I figured it would go one of two ways...it would be a major shit show OR the best feel good story ever," added the Fozzy singer. "That’s why I sent a camera crew to document their adventure. What we got for this movie was even more than I could imagine. Some dreams never die, and I’m Too Old For This Sh*t proves that to be true!"

The reunion efforts even culminated in the release of Back From the Dead, Siren's first new album in 31 years which came out earlier in 2020.

The reunion efforts even culminated in the release of Back From the Dead, Siren's first new album in 31 years which came out earlier in 2020.

