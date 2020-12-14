A Chris Cornell covers album was released last week (Dec. 11) by the estate of the late singer, titled No One Sings Like You Anymore. Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, discussed the collection with USA Today and confirmed that unreleased Soundgarden music will eventually see the light of day.

"All of Chris' music, including Soundgarden, will see the light of day because there's nothing in the world that lifts me [more] than sharing Chris' gifts, having people speak his name, and having his music out there," Cornell assured.

"He's alive that way and his legacy lives on," she continued. "So it's the most important thing to me, seeing how much people love him, miss him, respect him, and how much we want more of his music out there. So everything will be released."

This may be a bit of an eyebrow-raiser for Soundgarden fans who are aware of the lawsuits that have been filed between the singer's wife and the surviving members of the band — Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron — which pertained to royalties and song ownership. But, it's exciting to know the material will eventually be heard.