Circle Jerks Extend First Tour in 15 Years Through Spring 2022

SoCal punk icons Circle Jerks are strapping on the instruments for their first North American tour in 15 years. The punk legends already have a leg of dates lined up for the fall, with more dates in early 2022 and now an additional leg of shows will carry them through spring of next year.

Hitting both coasts, the band will take out Negative Approach and 7Seconds on this run, with the latter band playing their first dates in over five years. The new leg kicks off March 17 in Salt Lake City, crossing the Midwest, dipping into Canada, hitting the East Coast and crossing back across the country before a May 13 finale in Los Angeles. See all of the stops listed below.

The tour comes as the band is promoting the 40th anniversary reissue of their landmark album Group Sex, which is available digitally and in vinyl formats.

The Circle Jerks current lineup includes singer Keith Morris, guitarist Greg Hetson, bassist Zander Schloss and drummer Joey Castillo. Tickets for the new batch of dates will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 8) at 10AM local time. Check the band's website for ticketing info.

Circle Jerks 2021 / 2022 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theatre #

Oct. 29 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre #

Oct. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren #

Dec. 10 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage *

Dec. 11 - Norfolk, Va. @ Norva *

Dec. 12 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle *

Dec. 14 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt Club *

Dec. 15 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly *

Dec. 17 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live *

Dec. 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live *

Dec. 19 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room *

Feb. 18 - San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park #

Feb. 19 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues #

Feb. 20 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre #

Feb. 22 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theatre #

Feb. 23 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst #

Feb. 25 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Fillmore #

Feb. 26 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades #

Feb. 27 - Reno, Nev. @ Clutch Cargo #

March 01 - Boise. Idaho @ Knitting Factory #

March 02 - Bend, Ore. @ Midtown #

March 04 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom #

March 05 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO #

March 06 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland #

Newly Announced Dates

March 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Grand Room Complex !

March 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre !

March 21 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada !

March 22 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag !

March 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Ave !

March 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic !

March 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall !

March 28 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom !

March 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls !

March 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues !

April 1 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix !

April 2 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre !

April 3 - Quebec City, Quebec @ L’Imperial Bell !

April 5 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground !

April 7 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise !

April 8 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony !

April 9 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA !

April 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza !

April 16 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat !

April 19 - Asheville, N.C. @ TBA !

April 21 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl !

April 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade !

April 23 - New Orleans, La. @ TBA !

April 26 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk !

April 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger !

April 30 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak !

May 01 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater !

May 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium !^

# - w/ Adolescents & Negative Approach

* - w/ Municipal Waste & Negative Approach

! - w/ 7SECONDS & Negative Approach

^ - w/ The Bouncing Souls